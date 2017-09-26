A.G.Barr PLC (BAG.L)
BAG.L on London Stock Exchange
625.00GBp
3:24pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.50 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
627.50
Open
624.50
Day's High
626.00
Day's Low
624.50
Volume
6,059
Avg. Vol
115,589
52-wk High
663.00
52-wk Low
469.40
About
A.G. BARR p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company's segments include carbonates, still drinks and water, and other. Its other segment includes Funkin cocktail solutions, vending machines, ice-cream and other soft drink related items, such as water cups. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£740.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|116.18
|Dividend:
|3.71
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-A.G.Barr H1 pretax profit 19.4 mln STG vs 21.1 mln STG
* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 19.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 21.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
BRIEF-A.G.Barr says group on track to meet full year profit expectations
* A.G.BARR PLC - GROUP ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR PROFIT EXPECTATIONS