MEDIA-India govt to float bulk tenders for E-rickshaws; bids expected from Bajaj Auto, TVS, others - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions July 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

India's Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner MUMBAI, July 21 India's Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.

MEDIA-India's Bajaj Auto, KTM in race to acquire bike-maker Ducati - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Morning News Call - India, July 21 To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu to attend Railtech-2017 by Assocham in New Delhi. 9:30 am: Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India Summit in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Bajaj Auto earnings call i

Benetton family seeks to make Ducati motorbikes Italian: sources LONDON/FRANKFURT/MILAN Italy's Benetton family is vying with motorbike firms and buyout funds for control of Italian motorcycle brand Ducati, which is being sold by Germany's Volkswagen, sources involved in the process told Reuters.