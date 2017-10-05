Edition:
Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS)

BAJA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,217.65INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
Rs3,217.95
Open
Rs3,192.00
Day's High
Rs3,229.00
Day's Low
Rs3,158.00
Volume
300,953
Avg. Vol
277,009
52-wk High
Rs3,315.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,510.00

Bajaj Auto Limited is an India-based manufacturer of motorcycles, three-wheelers and parts. The Company's business segments include Automotive, Investments and Others. The Company's vehicles include two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. Its two-wheelers include Bajaj V, Bajaj V Avenger, Avenger Cruise 220, Pulsar RS 200, Pulsar... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs909,060.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 289.37
Dividend: 55.00
Yield (%): 1.75

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about BAJA.NS

MEDIA-India govt to float bulk tenders for E-rickshaws; bids expected from Bajaj Auto, TVS, others - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

05 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

22 Jul 2017

Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner

MUMBAI Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.

21 Jul 2017

MEDIA-India's Bajaj Auto, KTM in race to acquire bike-maker Ducati - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

21 Jul 2017

Morning News Call - India, July 21

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu to attend Railtech-2017 by Assocham in New Delhi. 9:30 am: Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India Summit in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Bajaj Auto earnings call i

21 Jul 2017

Benetton family seeks to make Ducati motorbikes Italian: sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT/MILAN Italy's Benetton family is vying with motorbike firms and buyout funds for control of Italian motorcycle brand Ducati, which is being sold by Germany's Volkswagen, sources involved in the process told Reuters.

20 Jul 2017

