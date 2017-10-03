Edition:
India

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.BO)

BAJE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

174.20INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs172.20
Open
Rs174.40
Day's High
Rs175.80
Day's Low
Rs173.00
Volume
169,960
Avg. Vol
399,591
52-wk High
Rs181.09
52-wk Low
Rs109.51

Chart for

About

Bharat Electronics Limited is engaged in design, manufacture and supply of electronics products/systems for the defense requirements, as well as for nondefense markets. The Company's principal products/services include weapon systems, radar and fire control systems, and communication. Its defense products include defense... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs408,351.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,456.99
Dividend: 0.95
Yield (%): 1.23

Financials

Latest News about BAJE.BO

BRIEF-India's Bharat Electronics approves allotment of bonus shares

Oct 3 Bharat Electronics Ltd: * Says approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:10‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bharat Electronics seeks shareholders' nod for 1:10 bonus share issue

* Seeks shareholders' nod for 1:10 bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bharat Electronics approves 1:10 bonus share issue

* Says approved 1:10 bonus share issue Source text: http://bit.ly/2vHtw5J Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bharat Electronics says order book as on July 1 was 410.52 bln rupees

* Bharat electronics expects orders for Akash missile system (7SQDN) and long range surface to air missile for P17A during 2017-18

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Bharat Electronics June qtr profit more than triples

* June quarter profit 1.25 billion rupees versus profit of 360.9 million rupees last year

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Bharat Electronics March-qtr profit rises about 6 pct

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 8.04 billion rupees

29 May 2017

Israel Aerospace Industries gets $630 million Indian navy contract

TEL AVIV State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries said on Sunday it has won an additional, $630 million contract to supply air and defence missile systems for four ships of the Indian navy.

21 May 2017
» More BAJE.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates