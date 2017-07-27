Edition:
Balaji Amines Ltd (BAMN.NS)

BAMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

417.25INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.85 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs411.40
Open
Rs408.00
Day's High
Rs419.50
Day's Low
Rs408.00
Volume
37,921
Avg. Vol
39,590
52-wk High
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.10

About

Balaji Amines Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of Aliphatic Amines, their derivatives and specialty chemicals. The Company is running a five star hotel, Balaji Sarovar Premiere. It operates through two segments: Amines & Specialty Chemicals, and Hotel. The Company manufactures methylamines... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,203.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 32.40
Dividend: 2.20
Yield (%): 0.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

Latest News about BAMN.NS

BRIEF-India's Balaji Amines June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 227.5 million rupees versus profit 263.4 million rupees year ago

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Balaji Amines gets nod from Ministry of Environment, Forest, Climate Change for expansion project

* Says gets approval from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for expansion project in Solapur, Maharashtra Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tUMTrk) Further company coverage:

06 Jul 2017
