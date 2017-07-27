Balaji Amines Ltd (BAMN.NS)
BAMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
417.25INR
3:29pm IST
417.25INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.85 (+1.42%)
Rs5.85 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs411.40
Rs411.40
Open
Rs408.00
Rs408.00
Day's High
Rs419.50
Rs419.50
Day's Low
Rs408.00
Rs408.00
Volume
37,921
37,921
Avg. Vol
39,590
39,590
52-wk High
Rs438.00
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.10
Rs273.10
About
Balaji Amines Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of Aliphatic Amines, their derivatives and specialty chemicals. The Company is running a five star hotel, Balaji Sarovar Premiere. It operates through two segments: Amines & Specialty Chemicals, and Hotel. The Company manufactures methylamines... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,203.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|32.40
|Dividend:
|2.20
|Yield (%):
|0.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Balaji Amines June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 227.5 million rupees versus profit 263.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Balaji Amines gets nod from Ministry of Environment, Forest, Climate Change for expansion project
* Says gets approval from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for expansion project in Solapur, Maharashtra Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tUMTrk) Further company coverage: