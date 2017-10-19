Nigerian lenders pick Barclays to find new investors for 9mobile -sources LAGOS, Oct 19 Nigerian lenders have picked Barclays to try to find new investors for debt-laden 9mobile, two banking sources said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Banca Carige says Barclays to join consortium for capital hike * take-up rates of debt swap offer are between 80.46 percent and 100 percent at the end of the offering period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

MOVES-Barclays appoints new managing director of U.S. equity research Oct 18 Barclays Plc named David Strauss as managing director of U.S. equity research specializing in aerospace and defense sector, according to a company spokeswoman.

MOVES-Barclays hires Faruqui to co-head UK M&A LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Omar Faruqui to co-head its UK mergers and acquisitions advisory business alongside Derek Shakespeare.

MOVES-Barclays hires two banking analysts LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Amit Goel and Chris Manners as co-heads of European banks equity research, with Goel covering investment banks and Manners covering UK banks.

Barclays, U.S. FERC near settlement of market manipulation lawsuit Oct 13 British bank Barclays Plc and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) made "substantial progress" toward a settlement of FERC's proposed $435 million fine against the bank for alleged power market manipulation, according to court documents.

Barclays chief compliance officer Roemer quits for Wells Fargo LONDON Barclays' chief compliance officer Michael Roemer is leaving to take up the same role at U.S. bank Wells Fargo, the two banks said on Thursday.

