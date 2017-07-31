BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)
1,688.00INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-46.95 (-2.71%)
Prev Close
Rs1,734.95
Open
Rs1,740.00
Day's High
Rs1,752.00
Day's Low
Rs1,680.05
Volume
29,475
Avg. Vol
37,551
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00
About
BASF India Limited is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products. The Company's segments include Agricultural Solution, Performance Products, Chemicals, Functional Materials & Solutions, and Others. The Agricultural Solution segment includes Agrochemicals. Agricultural Solution is... (more)
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09
BRIEF-BASF India June-qtr profit falls about 93 pct
* June quarter profit 6.8 million rupees versus profit of 98.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-BASF India March-qtr profit falls 46 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 787.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 12.53 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2quYUS0) Further company coverage: