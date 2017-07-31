Edition:
BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)

BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,688.00INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-46.95 (-2.71%)
Prev Close
Rs1,734.95
Open
Rs1,740.00
Day's High
Rs1,752.00
Day's Low
Rs1,680.05
Volume
29,475
Avg. Vol
37,551
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00

BASF India Limited is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products. The Company's segments include Agricultural Solution, Performance Products, Chemicals, Functional Materials & Solutions, and Others. The Agricultural Solution segment includes Agrochemicals. Agricultural Solution is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs76,321.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 43.29
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

Latest News about BASF.NS

BRIEF-BASF India June-qtr profit falls about 93 pct

* June quarter profit 6.8 million rupees versus profit of 98.1 million rupees last year

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-BASF India March-qtr profit falls 46 pct

* Profit in March quarter last year was 787.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 12.53 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2quYUS0) Further company coverage:

04 May 2017
