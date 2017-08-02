Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)
BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
794.05INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.70 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs791.35
Open
Rs795.00
Day's High
Rs808.00
Day's Low
Rs790.45
Volume
576,810
Avg. Vol
824,483
52-wk High
Rs808.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20
About
Bata India Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network, and development of real estate. The Company's segments include Footwear & Accessories, and Surplus Property Development. The Footwear & Accessories segment is engaged in the business of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs95,046.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|128.53
|Dividend:
|3.50
|Yield (%):
|0.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.85
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.61
|14.09
BRIEF-Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct
* June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year
BRIEF-S R Industries says Bata India is new addition to co's client list
* Says Bata India is new addition to co's client list Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bata India recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bata India March-qtr profit rises 27 pct
* March quarter net profit 359 million rupees , up 27 percent