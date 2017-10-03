Edition:
British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.L)

BATS.L on London Stock Exchange

4,849.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,849.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,797,677
52-wk High
5,643.60
52-wk Low
4,237.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company's tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).... (more)

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): £109,665.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,293.53
Dividend: 56.50
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-British American Tobacco announces ‍board committee appointments ​

* Lionel L. Nowell III, Holly Keller Koeppel, Luc Jobin have been appointed to committees of board with effect from 2 Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Oil stocks, BAT stem financials-driven losses on FTSE 100

LONDON, Sept 26 The UK's top share index fell for a second day on Tuesday, although a rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks and a broker upgrade gave support to British American Tobacco.

26 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-BAT restructures to help e-cigarettes go mainstream

* Reorganizes to help integrate vaping products with core business

31 Aug 2017

BAT changes regional management structure after Reynolds deal

Aug 31 British American Tobacco said on Thursday it has reorganized its regional management structure to integrate the next generation products (NGP) business following the completion of the Reynolds American Inc acquisition.

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-British American Tobacco re-jigs regional management structure

* TO SIMPLIFY REGIONAL STRUCTURE AND TO FULLY INTEGRATE OUR NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS BUSINESS INTO CORE OPERATIONS OF GROUP

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-British American Tobacco recommends stockholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp

* NOTIFIED OF UNSOLICITED 'MINI-TENDER' OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL TO BUY UP TO 2 MILLION ADS OF BAT AT A PRICE OF $60.13 PER ADS IN CASH

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-B.A.T CAPITAL says raised proceeds of about $17.25 bln

* B.A.T CAPITAL CORP SAID IT SUCCESSFULLY PRICED US DOLLAR DENOMINATED ISSUE OF NOTES, RAISING PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $17.25 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BAT sets final terms for multi-tranche euro and sterling bond

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - British American Tobacco has set final terms for a multi-tranche euro and sterling bond issue as it continues its funding spree to finance its US$49bn purchase of Reynolds American, according to lead managers.

09 Aug 2017

BAT sets guidance for multi-tranche euro and sterling bond

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - British American Tobacco has set guidance for a multi-tranche euro and sterling bond issue as it continues its funding spree to finance its US$49bn purchase of Reynolds American, acccording to lead managers.

09 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-BAT begins marketing M&A bond

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - British American Tobacco opened books on a four-part euro and sterling-denominated bond on Wednesday in a bid to complete its financing for the US$49bn purchase of Reynolds American.

09 Aug 2017
