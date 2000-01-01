Barloworld Ltd (BAWJ.J)
BAWJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,070.00ZAc
1:46pm IST
Change (% chg)
56.00 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
13,014.00
Open
13,150.00
Day's High
13,150.00
Day's Low
13,000.00
Volume
6,742
Avg. Vol
579,445
52-wk High
13,353.00
52-wk Low
8,201.00
About
Barloworld Limited is a distributor of international brands providing integrated rental, fleet management, product support and logistics solutions. The Company's segments are Equipment, Handling, Automotive, Logistics and Corporate. The Equipment segment provides customers with solutions that include Caterpillar earthmoving... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R26,799.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|213.07
|Dividend:
|125.00
|Yield (%):
|2.82