Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)
BAYE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,751.45INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-20.55 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs3,772.00
Open
Rs3,780.00
Day's High
Rs3,799.70
Day's Low
Rs3,721.10
Volume
13,697
Avg. Vol
12,060
52-wk High
Rs5,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,669.65
About
Bayer CropScience Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides and herbicides. The Company operates through Agri Care segment. The Company offers crop solutions for various crops, such as cotton, fruits, millet, mustard, pulses, rice, soybeans, sugar cane, vegetables and wheat. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs132,153.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.33
|Dividend:
|17.00
|Yield (%):
|0.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Bayer Cropscience June-qtr profit down about 15 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees versus profit of 1.31 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience gets members' nod for share buyback worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod for buyback of shares worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer AG
* Seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer AG
BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience approves share buyback worth upto 5 bln rupees
* Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company
BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience to consider share buyback proposal
* Says to consider a proposal for buy back of company's equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience recommends dividend of 17 rupees/shr
* Says "Our Q4 results were impacted due to a poor northeast monsoon in the southern states of India"
BRIEF-India's Bayer Cropscience posts March-qtr loss
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 194 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.85 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUS7RA) Further company coverage: