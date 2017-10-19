Edition:
India

Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE)

BAYGn.DE on Xetra

117.80EUR
5:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€117.95
Open
€117.95
Day's High
€118.25
Day's Low
€117.35
Volume
570,986
Avg. Vol
1,874,973
52-wk High
€123.90
52-wk Low
€86.03

Chart for

About

Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company's segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on prescription products, especially for cardiology and women's healthcare, and on specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): €96,918.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 826.95
Dividend: 2.70
Yield (%): 2.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about BAYGn.DE

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Americas industrials co-heads

Oct 19 Credit Suisse Group AG has appointed David Hammond and Spyros Svoronos as Americas co-heads of its global industrials investment banking and capital markets group, according to an internal memo sent by the investment bank and seen by Reuters.

19 Oct 2017

Vilmorin sees GMO maize opening in China in wake of Syngenta

PARIS, Oct 19 Vilmorin expects China to end a ban on growing genetically modified crops after ChemChina's takeover of Syngenta, potentially benefiting Vilmorin due to a maize licensing deal it has with Syngenta.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bayer files for Japanese approval of extended half-life Hemophilia A compound

* Submits its extended half-life Hemophilia A compound for marketing authorization in Japan​

17 Oct 2017

European shares climb to four-month high, boosted by Bayer

LONDON/MILAN European shares hit their highest in nearly four months on Friday, helped by gains in Bayer , after the German drugmaker sold assets that will pave the way for its acquisition of Monsanto .

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-European shares climb to four-month high, boosted by Bayer

* Profit warning hits UK engineer GKN (Adds details, updates prices at close)

13 Oct 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 13)

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

13 Oct 2017

BASF to harvest seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion

FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto.

13 Oct 2017

BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion

FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 4-BASF to harvest seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 bln

* Shares Bayer rise to top of DAX index (Adds BASF CEO comment, source, analyst comment on Bayer capital increase, further details)

13 Oct 2017

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal

FRANKFURT BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

13 Oct 2017
» More BAYGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates