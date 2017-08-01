Edition:
BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)

BBA.L on London Stock Exchange

309.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
309.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,719,837
52-wk High
324.50
52-wk Low
241.80

About

BBA Aviation plc is a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services primarily focused on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. The Company operates through two divisions: Flight Support and Aftermarket Services. The Flight Support businesses include Signature Flight Support, which is a fixed... (more)

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,164.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,031.81
Dividend: 2.84
Yield (%): --

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points higher at 7410.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * ACACIA: The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Tuesday denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its

01 Aug 2017

BBA Aviation CEO Pryce to retire early

June 5 British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation PLC said on Monday that Chief Executive Simon Pryce would retire early and leave the company at the end of June.

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-UK's CMA accepts undertakings in Menzies-BBA aviation deal

April 25 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

25 Apr 2017
