UPDATE 3-Brazil judge gives creditors more time to work out Oi restructuring SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA's bankruptcy case agreed on Friday to give creditors and the company more time to reconcile competing restructuring proposals, 16 months into Brazil's largest in-court reorganization.

REFILE-Banco do Brasil requests delay of Oi creditors assembly -sources BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 19 State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA has asked to delay an assembly of creditors of Brazilian phone company Oi SA scheduled for Monday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Banco do Brasil to use $1 bln from debt sales in foreign ops RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA will channel $1 billion it raised in seven-year notes on Wednesday to foreign operations, the bank's chief financial officer told journalists on a conference call.

UPDATE 2-Petrobras sells $2 billion in bonds, replacing costlier debt (Adds final results) By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paul Kilby SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Sept 18 State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA raised $2 billion from the sale of seven- and 10-year securities, replacing more expensive shorter-dated bonds as it seeks to trim a debt burden that is the largest among major oil firms. Two people with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday that Petrobras sold $1 billion each worth of senior unsecured bonds due in 2025 and 2028, respect

Banco do Brasil to sell entire Neoenergia stake in IPO SAO PAULO, Sept 1 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA plans to fully sell a 9 percent stake in Neoenergia SA, the Brazilian power utility that is working on an initial public offering in coming months.

CORRECTED-Brazil's B3 clearinghouse merger to free $6.4 bln in guarantees SAO PAULO, Aug 24 B3 Bolsa Balcão Brasil SA's conclusion of a plan to merge all clearinghouses into one will help free up as much as 20 billion reais ($6.4 billion) worth of collateral deposited by investors, Chief Executive Officer Gilson Finkelsztain said on Thursday.

Banco do Brasil to book $65 mln gain with Neoenergia M&A SAO PAULO, Aug 24 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA plans to book a 205 million-real ($65 million) non-recurring gain this quarter after an increase in the value of an investment.

Banco do Brasil sees recurring profit at mid-point of forecast SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Banco do Brasil SA expects to meet the mid-point of a target for recurring net income this year, as cost and expense control might help the state-controlled lender to offset declining interest income and shrinking loan book disbursements, executives said on Friday.