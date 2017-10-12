UPDATE 2-Banco Bradesco CEO says looking for replacement internally SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA Chief Executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Wednesday the lender will choose his successor from a group of internal candidates in the coming months, the day after the bank's longtime chairman resigned.

Fitch Affirms Banco Bradesco S.A.'s IDRs; Outlook Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the ratings for Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), including the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB+'/Outlook Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Bradesco's LT Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are driven by the bank's 'bb+' Viability Rating (VR) and refl

Bradesco's HSBC Brasil deal to generate $1.1 billion pre-tax savings SAO PAULO Banco Bradesco SA's acquisition of HSBC Bank Brasil Banco Múltiplo SA will have generated as much as 3.5 billion reais ($1.11 billion) in cost savings and synergies by the end of next year, Chief Financial Officer Alexandre Glüher said on Thursday.

Brazil's Bradesco web, branch services hit by intermittent glitch SAO PAULO Some Banco Bradesco SA customers struggled to access online and branch services on Wednesday, after Brazil's third largest listed lender was hit by an intermittent glitch that slowed transaction systems.

UPDATE 3-Brazil's Banco Bradesco sees lower provisions, slow lending recovery SAO PAULO, July 27 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, expects to continue cutting loan-loss provisions as credit quality improves in coming quarters, though a slow economic recovery should keep a lid on lending.