Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC3.SA)

BBDC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

34.12BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.13 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
R$ 34.25
Open
R$ 34.30
Day's High
R$ 34.49
Day's Low
R$ 33.93
Volume
453,200
Avg. Vol
1,257,997
52-wk High
R$ 35.83
52-wk Low
R$ 24.01

About

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans,... (more)

Beta: 1.33
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 217,387.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,108.96
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 1.56

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about BBDC3.SA

UPDATE 2-Banco Bradesco CEO says looking for replacement internally

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA Chief Executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Wednesday the lender will choose his successor from a group of internal candidates in the coming months, the day after the bank's longtime chairman resigned.

12 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms Banco Bradesco S.A.'s IDRs; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the ratings for Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), including the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB+'/Outlook Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Bradesco's LT Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are driven by the bank's 'bb+' Viability Rating (VR) and refl

30 Aug 2017

Bradesco's HSBC Brasil deal to generate $1.1 billion pre-tax savings

SAO PAULO Banco Bradesco SA's acquisition of HSBC Bank Brasil Banco Múltiplo SA will have generated as much as 3.5 billion reais ($1.11 billion) in cost savings and synergies by the end of next year, Chief Financial Officer Alexandre Glüher said on Thursday.

25 Aug 2017

Brazil's Bradesco web, branch services hit by intermittent glitch

SAO PAULO Some Banco Bradesco SA customers struggled to access online and branch services on Wednesday, after Brazil's third largest listed lender was hit by an intermittent glitch that slowed transaction systems.

03 Aug 2017

UPDATE 3-Brazil's Banco Bradesco sees lower provisions, slow lending recovery

SAO PAULO, July 27 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, expects to continue cutting loan-loss provisions as credit quality improves in coming quarters, though a slow economic recovery should keep a lid on lending.

27 Jul 2017

Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates despite higher provisions

SAO PAULO, July 27 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as a strong performance from its insurance division and higher fee income offset an increase in loan-loss provisions.

27 Jul 2017
  Price Chg
Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN.MC) €5.60 --
Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA) R$ 44.00 -0.09
Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB3.SA) R$ 39.28 -0.06
Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) R$ 37.51 +0.33
Citigroup Inc (C.N) $73.53 +0.65
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) 748.60 --

