Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (BBRM.NS)
BBRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,683.90INR
3:46pm IST
Rs-7.95 (-0.47%)
Rs1,691.85
Rs1,689.00
Rs1,729.95
Rs1,667.00
271,482
289,442
Rs1,738.00
Rs441.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited is engaged in providing tea, coffee, autoancillary and dental products. The Company's segments include Plantation Products, which produces/trades in tea, coffee, timber, cardamom, pepper and rubber; Auto Electric Companies, which manufactures solenoids, switches, valves and slip... (more)
|Beta:
|2.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs98,734.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|69.77
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.07
BRIEF-India's Bombay Burmah Trading Corp June-qtr loss narrows
* June quarter loss after tax 16.9 million rupees versus loss 36.7 million rupees year ago
No consensus analysis data available.