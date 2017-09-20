Edition:
About

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a provider of business services, including construction services, residential real estate services and facilities management. The Company operates through five segments: Construction services, Other business services, Energy operations, Other industrial operations, and Corporate and other.... (more)

BRIEF-Brookfield Business announces $600 million equity offering

* Brookfield Business Partners LP - ‍agreed to issue 6.7 million limited partnership units at price of $30.00/unit for proceeds of approximately $200 million​

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners commences limited partnership unit normal course issuer bid

* Brookfield Business Partners commences limited partnership unit normal course issuer bid

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process

* Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners posts Q2 FFO per unit $0.40​

* Brookfield Business Partners reports second quarter 2017 results

08 Aug 2017

Canadian asset manager Brookfield to buy 60 percent stake in Teekay Offshore

Asset manager Brookfield Business Partners said on Wednesday it would buy 60 percent of Teekay Offshore Partners, a subsidiary of marine transportation provider Teekay Corp, for about $750 million.

27 Jul 2017

Canadian asset manager Brookfield to buy 60 pct stake in Teekay Offshore

July 26 Asset manager Brookfield Business Partners said on Wednesday it would buy 60 percent of Teekay Offshore Partners, a subsidiary of marine transportation provider Teekay Corp, for about $750 million.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Brookfield business partners to acquire 60 pct of Teekay Offshore Partners

* Brookfield business partners to acquire 60% of teekay offshore partners l.p.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sumitomo Corp, Brookfield Business Partners to invest in 70 pct stake in 26 project cos in Brazil

* Sumitomo Corp - investing alongside Brookfield Business Partners in 70 pct controlling stake in 26 project cos involved in water, sewage services in Brazil

10 May 2017

BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.88

* Brookfield Business Partners reports first quarter 2017 results

08 May 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners names Gordon Hicks CEO of BGIS (May 4)

(Corrects headline in May 4 BRIEF to say Gordon Hicks was named CEO of BGIS, not of Brookfield Business Partners) Brookfield Business Partners Lp:

05 May 2017
