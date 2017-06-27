Edition:
India

BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)

BCA.L on London Stock Exchange

200.00GBp
3:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

-5.50 (-2.68%)
Prev Close
205.50
Open
204.25
Day's High
204.50
Day's Low
197.91
Volume
612,864
Avg. Vol
1,477,783
52-wk High
230.00
52-wk Low
171.00

Chart for

About

BCA Marketplace plc, formerly Haversham Holdings plc, owns and operates the United Kingdom and Europe's used-vehicle marketplace. The Company provides vehicle buying services, We Buy Any Car. Its segments include Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying and Other. The Company operates through three divisions: UK Vehicle Remarketing,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,771.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 780.25
Dividend: 4.55
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about BCA.L

BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well

* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions

27 Jun 2017
» More BCA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates