BCE Inc (BCE.TO)
59.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$59.24
--
--
--
--
1,162,842
$63.00
$56.80
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$42,108.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|900.35
|Dividend:
|0.59
|Yield (%):
|5.05
Financials
BRIEF-Bell Canada to redeem outstanding $300 million of 4.88% debentures, series M-36, due April 26, 2018
* Bell Canada says to redeem effective on Oct 9, prior to maturity, outstanding $300 million of 4.88% debentures, Series M-36, due April 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-36 debentures due April 2018
* Bce- to redeem effective on oct 9, 2017 prior to maturity, outstanding $300 million principal amount of 4.88% debentures, series m-36, due april 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bell Canada announces offering of MTN debentures
* Announced public offering of CDN $1.5 billion of MTN debentures in two series pursuant to its medium term notes (MTN) program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-Canada's BCE hurt by cable competition; wireless 'saves the day'
TORONTO, Aug 3 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecom company, reported strong wireless growth on Thursday but signaled major cable rivals and smaller resellers were hurting its fixed-line business.
Canada's BCE profit drops as expenses rise; maintains outlook
TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's largest telecom company, BCE Inc, posted a 2.1 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Thursday as expenses climbed, but stuck to its full-year forecast as the acquisition of regional operator Manitoba Telecom Services boosted revenue.
BRIEF-Bell 525 Relentless resumes flight test program
* Says Bell 525 Relentless program resumed flight test activity after receiving experimental certificate renewal from FAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bell Helicopter says its Bell 505 Jet Ranger X receives FAA Certification
* Bell Helicopter says its Bell 505 Jet Ranger X has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canada's Bell says it ignored hackers payment demands, some info leaked
TORONTO A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.
UPDATE 1-Canada's Bell says it ignored hackers payment demands, some info leaked
TORONTO, May 16 A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.
CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCIb.TO)
|$66.90
|--
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCIa.TO)
|$66.75
|--
|TELUS Corporation (T.TO)
|$45.02
|--
|TELUS Corporation (Ta.TO)
|$7.84
|--
|Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO)
|$27.41
|--
|Shaw Communications Inc (SJRa.V)
|$30.75
|-0.21
|Shaw Communications Inc (SJR_pa.TO)
|$17.46
|-0.06
|Netflix, Inc. (NFLX.OQ)
|$194.16
|--
|Bell Aliant Inc (BA.TO)
|--
|--
|Bell Aliant Inc (AIT_pa.TO)
|--
|--