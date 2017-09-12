Edition:
Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L)

BDEV.L on London Stock Exchange

695.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
695.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,171,805
52-wk High
698.00
52-wk Low
430.40

About

Barratt Developments PLC is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. The Company operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments. Its... (more)

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,626.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,010.08
Dividend: 17.10
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 12.98 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.97 10.90
ROE: -- 15.81 14.09

Latest News about BDEV.L

British housebuilders sink as investors call top

LONDON, Sept 12 British housebuilding stocks tumbled on Tuesday as big share sales by company founders and growing pessimism among analysts reignited concerns over the resilience of a sector which had enjoyed a strong rally since the Brexit vote.

12 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE dips as financials, Barratt take a hit

* Barratt leads losers after update (Adds details, closing prices)

06 Sep 2017

Britain's Barratt Developments appoints White as CFO

June 22 Britain's biggest builder, Barratt Developments, on Thursday appointed Jessica White as chief financial officer with immediate effect, five months after the former CFO left by mutual agreement.

22 Jun 2017
