Bertrandt AG (BDTG.DE)
BDTG.DE on Xetra
82.76EUR
5:07pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Bertrandt AG is a Germany-based company that develops individual solutions for the international automotive and aviation industries in Europe, China and the United States. It provides technical and commercial services throughout Germany in sectors such as electrical engineering, energy, mechanical engineering and medical... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€878.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10.14
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|2.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
BRIEF-Bertrandt 9mth operating profit at EUR 39.822 mln
* BOOSTED ITS REVENUES IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS BY 0.9 PERCENT TO EUR 734.767 MILLION
BRIEF-Bertrandt H1 revenues up 2.6 pct at 497.6 million euros
* WAS ABLE TO INCREASE ITS TOTAL REVENUES BY 2.6 PERCENT TO EUR 497.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017
BRIEF-Bertrandt H1 revenues up 2.6 pct at 497.2 million euros
* INCREASED REVENUES FOR BERTRANDT IN THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017, BUT REVISED ASSESSMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE FISCAL YEAR AS A WHOLE