Edition:
India

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)

BDYN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

204.20INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.05 (-3.34%)
Prev Close
Rs211.25
Open
Rs208.90
Day's High
Rs218.00
Day's Low
Rs201.65
Volume
2,515,775
Avg. Vol
4,639,084
52-wk High
Rs244.95
52-wk Low
Rs41.60

Chart for

About

The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited is a holding company that is engaged in finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles; manufacturing of bedding, quilts, pillows and sleeping bags; real estate activities, and manufacturing of polyester Staple Fiber (PSF). The Company's segments include Textile, Polyester and... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 2.07
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs44,239.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 206.53
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 0.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about BDYN.NS

BRIEF-India's Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows

* Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlHSaU Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017
» More BDYN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates