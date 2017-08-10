Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)
BDYN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
204.20INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.05 (-3.34%)
Prev Close
Rs211.25
Open
Rs208.90
Day's High
Rs218.00
Day's Low
Rs201.65
Volume
2,515,775
Avg. Vol
4,639,084
52-wk High
Rs244.95
52-wk Low
Rs41.60
About
The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited is a holding company that is engaged in finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles; manufacturing of bedding, quilts, pillows and sleeping bags; real estate activities, and manufacturing of polyester Staple Fiber (PSF). The Company's segments include Textile, Polyester and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs44,239.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|206.53
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|0.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows
* Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlHSaU Further company coverage: