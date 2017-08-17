BRIEF-BDF Q2 net loss narrows to 2.8 mln zlotys * SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

Beiersdorf evaluating cost from cyber attack, not material to 2017 profit FRANKFURT, Aug 3 German consumer goods company Beiersdorf is still evaluating the costs of the cyber attack that crippled Ukrainian business in June, but does not expect a material impact on its 2017 profits, executives said on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Beiersdorf first-half sales growth slowed by cyber attack Aug 3 Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf reported a 3.3 percent rise in underlying first-half sales, missing analyst estimates after a recent global cyber attack cost it about 35 million euros ($41.5 million) in the period.

Beiersdorf first-half sales hit by cyber attack Aug 3 Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf reported on Thursday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half organic sales that missed analyst estimates, hurt by the impact of a recent global cyber attack that affected the company's IT and telephone systems.

BRIEF-Beiersdorf H1 Group EBIT up at EUR 561 mln * IN NOMINAL TERMS, H1 SALES WERE UP 4.6%, FROM €3.358 BILLION TO €3.513 BILLION

UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid * Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)

BRIEF-Beiersdorf plans to build a new 230 million euros headquarters and research center‍​ * PLANS TO BUILD A NEW 230 MILLION EUROS HEADQUARTERS AND RESEARCH CENTER IN THE COMPANY’S HOME DISTRICT OF HAMBURG-EIMSBÜTTEL‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2trHurx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-WSE resolves to suspend trading on BDF shares on NewConnect market * RESOLVES TO SUSPEND TRADING ON BDF SA (BDF) SHARES ON NEWCONNECT MARKET AS OF JUNE 22

BRIEF-BDF Q1 2017 net loss narrows to 0.8‍​ million zlotys * REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 2017 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO