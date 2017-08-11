Edition:
About

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770... (more)

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,418.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 46.12
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 5.38

BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.54

* Boardwalk REIT announces second quarter financial results, provides an update on its suite renovation and rebranding program, and updates financial guidance

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit

29 Jun 2017
Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI.TO) $68.55 --
Morguard Corp (MRC.TO) $192.00 --

