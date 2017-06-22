NV Bekaert SA (BEKB.BR)
BEKB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
40.53EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
NV Bekaert SA is a Belgium-based company, which operates in the field of market and technology solutions for steel wire transformation and coatings. Its products are applied in the automotive, construction, energy and utilities, agricultural, consumer goods, basic materials and equipment industries. Possible applications of the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,407.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|60.37
|Dividend:
|1.10
|Yield (%):
|1.93
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL