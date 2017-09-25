BEML Ltd (BEML.NS)
BEML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,723.60INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs32.60 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs1,691.00
Open
Rs1,701.10
Day's High
Rs1,733.95
Day's Low
Rs1,690.20
Volume
564,744
Avg. Vol
994,761
52-wk High
Rs1,947.00
52-wk Low
Rs771.00
About
BEML Limited is engaged in the manufacture of rail coaches and spare parts, and mining equipment. The Company offers Bulldozer, Excavator, Motor Grader, Wheel Loader, Dump Trucks, Railway Coaches, Rail Wagons, Metro Cars and Defense equipments. The Company's segments are Mining & Construction Business, Defence Business and Rail... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs72,457.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|41.64
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22
(Repeating to add additional ratings as of September 21, 2017) Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SH
BRIEF-India's BEML June-qtr loss narrows
* June quarter net loss 851.3 million rupees versus loss of 1.07 billion rupees last year