BRIEF-Bharat Forge completes acquisition of balance 40 pct shares in Analogic Controls India * Says completed acquisition of balance 40 pct equity shares of Analogic Controls India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fC6ljM) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bharat Forge seeks shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio * Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wiB8f4) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge gets order from Ministry of Defence worth 2.02 bln rupees * Says gets maiden order from Ministry of Defence to supply 1,050 dual technology detection equipment

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1 * Says approved acquisition of remaining 40 percent stake in Analogic Controls India

BRIEF-Bharat Forge says unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries * Bharat forge - unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited and Israel Aerospace Industries now signed a new MoU addressed to expand joint venture

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge raises stake in Khed Economic Infra * Says company's shareholding in Khed Economic Infrastructure Private Limited has increased from 5% to 8.54%