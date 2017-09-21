Edition:
Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.NS)

BFRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

639.90INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.75 (+1.87%)
Prev Close
Rs628.15
Open
Rs630.00
Day's High
Rs646.00
Day's Low
Rs630.00
Volume
1,518,729
Avg. Vol
1,526,760
52-wk High
Rs659.00
52-wk Low
Rs382.33

About

Bharat Forge Limited is engaged in the business of steel forgings, finished machined crankshafts, and front axles assembly and components. The Company's segments include Forgings and Projects (Capital goods). Forgings produces and sells steel forging products comprising forgings, finished machined crankshafts, front axle... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs301,318.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 465.50
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about BFRG.NS

BRIEF-Bharat Forge completes acquisition of balance 40 pct shares in Analogic Controls India

* Says completed acquisition of balance 40 pct equity shares of Analogic Controls India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fC6ljM) Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bharat Forge seeks shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wiB8f4) Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge gets order from Ministry of Defence worth 2.02 bln rupees

* Says gets maiden order from Ministry of Defence to supply 1,050 dual technology detection equipment

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1

* Says approved acquisition of remaining 40 percent stake in Analogic Controls India

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bharat Forge says unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries

* Bharat forge - unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited and Israel Aerospace Industries now signed a new MoU addressed to expand joint venture

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge raises stake in Khed Economic Infra

* Says company's shareholding in Khed Economic Infrastructure Private Limited has increased from 5% to 8.54%

25 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge March-qtr profit rises about 25 pct

* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 1.60 billion rupees

24 May 2017
