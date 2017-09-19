Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a number of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct despite S. African downturn JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.

Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.

UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.

