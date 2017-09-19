Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)
14,230.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
137.00 (+0.97%)
14,093.00
14,096.00
14,458.00
14,052.00
1,359,773
3,003,449
17,278.00
13,322.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R121,211.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|847.75
|Dividend:
|475.00
|Yield (%):
|7.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a number of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.
UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
* Barclays Africa, Investec, Old Mutual still thinking (Adds KPMG International Chairman comment)
UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct despite S. African downturn
JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.
Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.
UPDATE 2-Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
* New long-term ROE goal of 10 pct (Adds new target for the bank, share reaction)
Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
LONDON, July 28 Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable loss for the first half of the year, as it suffered a loss on the sale of its Africa business.
Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct
JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South African lender Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by strong earnings growth in local markets and Africa, despite an economic downturn.
UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.
Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.
S.African central bank: Still oppose watchdog findings on bank bailout
JOHANNESBURG, July 11 The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Tuesday it is proceeding with its legal challenge to the Public Protector's findings over an apartheid-era bailout of a bank subsequently bought by Absa, now a unit of Barclays Africa Group.