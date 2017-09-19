Edition:
Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)

BGAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,230.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

137.00 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
14,093.00
Open
14,096.00
Day's High
14,458.00
Day's Low
14,052.00
Volume
1,359,773
Avg. Vol
3,003,449
52-wk High
17,278.00
52-wk Low
13,322.00

About

Barclays Africa Group Limited is a diversified financial services provider offering an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance. The Company's segments include Retail and Business Banking (RBB),... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): R121,211.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 847.75
Dividend: 475.00
Yield (%): 7.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about BGAJ.J

Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a number of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

19 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

* Barclays Africa, Investec, Old Mutual still thinking (Adds KPMG International Chairman comment)

19 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct despite S. African downturn

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.

28 Jul 2017

Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale

LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.

28 Jul 2017

* New long-term ROE goal of 10 pct (Adds new target for the bank, share reaction)

28 Jul 2017

LONDON, July 28 Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable loss for the first half of the year, as it suffered a loss on the sale of its Africa business.

28 Jul 2017

Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South African lender Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by strong earnings growth in local markets and Africa, despite an economic downturn.

28 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa challenges findings on apartheid-era bailout

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.

13 Jul 2017

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Barclays Africa launched a court challenge on Thursday to the anti-graft watchdog's findings that the lender's South African unit unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.

13 Jul 2017

S.African central bank: Still oppose watchdog findings on bank bailout

JOHANNESBURG, July 11 The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Tuesday it is proceeding with its legal challenge to the Public Protector's findings over an apartheid-era bailout of a bank subsequently bought by Absa, now a unit of Barclays Africa Group.

11 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates