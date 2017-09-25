Edition:
India

BGEO Group PLC (BGEO.L)

BGEO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,446.00GBp
3:33pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
3,446.00
Open
3,450.00
Day's High
3,460.00
Day's Low
3,438.00
Volume
5,294
Avg. Vol
71,174
52-wk High
3,781.00
52-wk Low
2,724.00

Chart for

About

BGEO Group PLC, formerly Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC, is a holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia. The Company operates through the segments, which include Banking Business and Investment Business. Its Banking business segment includes Retail Banking (RB), Corporate Banking (CB), Investment Management (IM), and other banking... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,336.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 39.38
Dividend: 84.72
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about BGEO.L

Georgia's BGEO shakes up management roles ahead of banking, investment split

Sept 25 Georgia's BGEO Group Plc, which is planning to split its banking and investment businesses, said it would separate the group's and bank's finance chief functions and reorganise its bank's management team in preparation for the demerger.

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-BGEO Group says ‍Giorgi Alpaidze will assume role of group CFO with immediate effect​

* ‍GIORGI ALPAIDZE WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GROUP CFO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-BGEO says JSC Bank of Georgia signs $75 mln trade finance club facility

* JSC BANK OF GEORGIA SIGNED A ONE-YEAR US$75 MILLION CLUB TRADE FINANCE FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Georgia's BGEO profit up ahead of banking, investment split

Aug 16 Georgia's BGEO Group Plc, which is planning to split its banking and investment businesses, said on Wednesday its second quarter pre-tax profit rose to 128.1 million Georgian laris ($54 million), from 46.5 million a year earlier.

16 Aug 2017

BGEO Q2 profit nearly triples on growth at banking, healthcare businesses

Aug 16 BGEO Group Plc, the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia, on Wednesday reported a near-tripling in second-quarter pre-tax profit, helped by higher income in its banking and healthcare businesses.

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-BGEO says Q2 pretax profit rises

* Q2 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX GEL 128.1 MILLION VERSUS GEL 46.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO

16 Aug 2017

Georgia's BGEO to demerge into London-listed banking, investment arms

July 3 BGEO Group Plc, the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia, said it intended to demerge into two London-listed firms - a banking business and an investment business.

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-BGEO to demerge into London-listed banking, investment businesses

* Intention to demerge BGEO Group into a London-listed banking and a London-listed investment business

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Georgia's BGEO appoints Jonathan Muir to its board of directors

* BGEO Group appoints jonathan muir to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-JSC Bank Of Georgia prices gel 500 million offering of 11 pct notes

* BGEO Group Plc's banking business subsidiary, JSC Bank Of Georgia successfully priced an inaugural gel 500 million offering of 11 pct notes due June 2020 ( notes) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 May 2017
» More BGEO.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates