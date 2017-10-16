BUZZ-India's Bharat Financial hits near 7-yr high on merger with IndusInd Bank ** Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd rise as much as 3.8 pct to their highest since Nov. 1, 2010

IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's IndusInd Bank Ltd agreed an all-share deal on Saturday to buy microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for close to 155 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), boosting its presence in microfinance lending and rural banking.

BRIEF-Bharat Financial Inclusion posts June-qtr loss * Profit after tax in June quarter last year was 2.36 billion rupees; total revenue was 4.14 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2eMV3eZ) Further company coverage: