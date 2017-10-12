BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals gets shareholders' nod for 1:2 bonus share issue * Gets shareholders' nod for 1:2 bonus share issue Source text: http://bit.ly/2ggluLb Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's BHEL jumps; Japan's Abe says BHEL, Kawasaki Heavy Ind to make bullet train carriages ** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's shares surge as much as 10.2 pct to 145.85 rupees, highest since Aug. 2

BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions 30 MW hydel power project in Mizoram * Says second unit of project is also in advanced stages of execution

BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals board recommends 1:2 bonus issue * Says board recommends 1:2 bonus issue Source text: http://bit.ly/2vpbti3 Further company coverage:

BHEL June-quarter profit rises 4 percent, but lags estimates State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter standalone net profit, missing analysts estimates.

BRIEF-India's Bharat Heavy Electricals June-qtr profit up about 4 pct * June quarter net profit 808.2 million rupees versus profit of 777.7 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals ‍secures export orders from Chile and Estonia​ * Orders for transformer bushing from Niquel Electric Ltda., Chile and electronic cards from Scanfil Oy Vana Sauga, Estonia Source text: [Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has achieved yet another milestone in expanding and consolidating its footprint in the international market by securing export orders from Chile and Estonia. With maiden orders for transformer bushing from Niquel Electric Ltda., Chile and Electronic cards from SCANFIL OY Vana Sauga, Estonia, BHEL has now expanded its glo

BRIEF-CMI gets orders worth INR 306.6 mln from East Central Railway and BHEL * Gets orders worth INR 306.6 million for supply of signalling cable and power cable from East Central Railway and BHEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

MEDIA-Kerala govt allows India's BHEL to exit from JV with Electrical Machines Ltd - PTI in Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy