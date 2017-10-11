Sensex snaps three sessions of gains; banks drag Indian shares reversed earlier gains to end lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, as investors took profits in banking stocks such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Indian shares rise; Bharti Airtel leads Oct 11 Indian shares rose on Wednesday led by Bharti Airtel Ltd after reports that a KKR-led consortium was in talks for a tower consolidation deal involving Airtel's tower arm Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers.

BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel rises; report says co in talks with KKR-led group ** Shares of Bharti Infratel Ltd rise as much as 2.9 pct to 411.50 rupees in early trade; stock top pct gainer on NSE index

MEDIA-India's Bharti Infratel, global funds plan towering deal - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel * Says Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 million - term sheet MUMBAI Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

MEDIA-India's Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers object to RCom-Aircel merger - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy