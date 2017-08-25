Edition:
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG (BIJG.DE)

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG is a Germany-based company that operates in the fashion jewelry and accessories sector. The Company manufactures, imports and distributes fashion jewelry, gold and silver jewelry, fashion accessories and complementary products. Its product range includes arm and body jewelry, brooches,... (more)

BRIEF-Bijou Brigitte H1 net result fell to EUR 4.1 mln

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER TAXES FELL TO EUR 4.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.5 MILLION)

25 Aug 2017
