Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG (BIJG.DE)
BIJG.DE on Xetra
53.71EUR
5:00pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.33 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
€53.38
Open
€53.40
Day's High
€53.93
Day's Low
€53.40
Volume
3,402
Avg. Vol
3,812
52-wk High
€65.40
52-wk Low
€52.50
About
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG is a Germany-based company that operates in the fashion jewelry and accessories sector. The Company manufactures, imports and distributes fashion jewelry, gold and silver jewelry, fashion accessories and complementary products. Its product range includes arm and body jewelry, brooches,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€429.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.10
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|5.66
Financials
BRIEF-Bijou Brigitte H1 net result fell to EUR 4.1 mln
* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER TAXES FELL TO EUR 4.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.5 MILLION)