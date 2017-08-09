BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries notes resignation of Bimal Khandelwal as CFO * Says noted resignation of Bimal Khandelwal as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hJ7fyz) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Ballarpur Industries June-qtr consol loss widens * June quarter consol loss 3.78 billion rupees versus loss of 1.66 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries allots 637.9 mln shares on preferential basis in terms of SDR of RBI * Allotted 637.9 million shares of INR 15.83 per share on preferential basis in terms of strategic debt restructuring of RBI

BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries seeks members' nod for issuance of shares on conversion of loans * Seeks members' nod for issuance, allotment of shares to lenders in conversion of loans pursuant to SDR

BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries seeks members' nod to issue shares to lenders upon conversion of loans * Seeks members' nod to issue shares to lenders upon conversion of loans

BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries approves issuance of shares to lenders under SDR scheme * Says approved issuance of equity shares to lenders under SDR scheme