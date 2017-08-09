Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)
BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries notes resignation of Bimal Khandelwal as CFO
* Says noted resignation of Bimal Khandelwal as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hJ7fyz) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Ballarpur Industries June-qtr consol loss widens
* June quarter consol loss 3.78 billion rupees versus loss of 1.66 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries allots 637.9 mln shares on preferential basis in terms of SDR of RBI
* Allotted 637.9 million shares of INR 15.83 per share on preferential basis in terms of strategic debt restructuring of RBI Source text - http://bit.ly/2vEHWk9 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries seeks members' nod for issuance of shares on conversion of loans
* Seeks members' nod for issuance, allotment of shares to lenders in conversion of loans pursuant to SDR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries seeks members' nod to issue shares to lenders upon conversion of loans
* Seeks members' nod to issue shares to lenders upon conversion of loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries approves issuance of shares to lenders under SDR scheme
* Says approved issuance of equity shares to lenders under SDR scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's Ballarpur Industries in talks to sell Malaysian arm to China's Nine Dragons - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy