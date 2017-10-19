Edition:
India

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)

BIMAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

77.10TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.20TL (+1.58%)
Prev Close
75.90TL
Open
76.00TL
Day's High
77.10TL
Day's Low
76.00TL
Volume
517,076
Avg. Vol
588,775
52-wk High
78.90TL
52-wk Low
46.62TL

Chart for

About

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the operation of retail stores. Through its retail shops in Turkey, the Company sells an assortment of approximately 600 items, including a number of private labels. The Company offers a range of consumer basic food items and consumer goods. BIM Birlesik... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): TL22,238.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 303.60
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 2.05

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates