BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)
BIMAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
77.10TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.20TL (+1.58%)
Prev Close
75.90TL
Open
76.00TL
Day's High
77.10TL
Day's Low
76.00TL
Volume
517,076
Avg. Vol
588,775
52-wk High
78.90TL
52-wk Low
46.62TL
About
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the operation of retail stores. Through its retail shops in Turkey, the Company sells an assortment of approximately 600 items, including a number of private labels. The Company offers a range of consumer basic food items and consumer goods. BIM Birlesik... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL22,238.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|303.60
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|2.05