Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (BIMBOA.MX)

BIMBOA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

43.98MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
$44.02
Open
$44.89
Day's High
$45.20
Day's Low
$43.93
Volume
1,291,349
Avg. Vol
2,156,119
52-wk High
$53.40
52-wk Low
$41.96

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the food processing sector. The Company focuses on the manufacture, distribution and sale of bread, breakfast bread muffins and bagels, frozen bread, cakes and smaller cakes, sweet and non-sweet cookies, tortillas, pita bread, pizza bread, tostadas and tortillas, snacks,... (more)

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): $215,547.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,703.20
Dividend: 0.29
Yield (%): 0.63

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Fitch: Bimbo's Ratings Unchanged by Acquisition of East Balt Bakeries

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, July 21 (Fitch) In Fitch Ratings' opinion, the announcement of an agreement to acquire East Balt Bakeries by Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Bimbo) has no rating impact as it will not materially affect the company's financial position and will slightly improve its diversification. The transaction is valued at USD650 million and will be financed with proceeds from its current committed long-term revolving credit facility. Fitch v

22 Jul 2017

Mexico's Bimbo enters India with 65 percent stake in Ready Roti

MEXICO CITY Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.

25 May 2017

Fitch Affirms Grupo Bimbo's Ratings at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Bimbo) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed Bimbo's National long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook on the IDRs and National long-term rating remains Stable. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this release. The affirmations incorporate Fitch's expectation that

16 May 2017
