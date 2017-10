Fitch: Bimbo's Ratings Unchanged by Acquisition of East Balt Bakeries (The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, July 21 (Fitch) In Fitch Ratings' opinion, the announcement of an agreement to acquire East Balt Bakeries by Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Bimbo) has no rating impact as it will not materially affect the company's financial position and will slightly improve its diversification. The transaction is valued at USD650 million and will be financed with proceeds from its current committed long-term revolving credit facility. Fitch v

Mexico's Bimbo enters India with 65 percent stake in Ready Roti MEXICO CITY Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.

