Nifty, Sensex end lower; financial stocks drag Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp dragged both indexes amid investor caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement this week.

BRIEF-Biocon says US FDA completes inspection with no observations for Vishakhapatnam facility * Says Biocon's facility in Vishakhapatnam completes USFDA inspection with no observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Samsung Bioepis wins EU endorsement for first Herceptin copy SEOUL/FRANKFURT European regulators have for the first time recommended approval of a copy of Swiss drugmaker Roche's blockbuster breast cancer drug Herceptin, made by South Korea's Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd.

BUZZ-India's Biocon hits 1-month high; receives EU compliance certificate ** Shares of Biocon Ltd rise as much as 5.5 pct to their highest since Aug 8

BRIEF-Biocon says insulins facility in Malaysia gets EU GMP compliance certificate * Says Biocon's insulins facility in Malaysia receives EU GMP compliance certificate Source text - http://bit.ly/2waGftz Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Biocon announces partnership with JDRF to support study of oral insulin drug candidate * Says JDRF supports biocon study of novel, fast-acting oral insulin tregopil for type 1 diabetes treatment Source text - http://bit.ly/2wEFaOf Further company coverage: