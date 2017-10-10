Edition:
Biocon Ltd (BION.NS)

BION.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

362.40INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.85 (-3.68%)
Prev Close
Rs376.25
Open
Rs378.25
Day's High
Rs378.25
Day's Low
Rs360.10
Volume
1,626,246
Avg. Vol
2,732,437
52-wk High
Rs438.85
52-wk Low
Rs268.13

About

Biocon Limited is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses to reduce therapy costs of chronic diseases like autoimmune, diabetes, and cancer. Through its products and research services it is enabling access to affordable healthcare for patients, partners and healthcare systems across the globe. The Company has developed... (more)

Overall

Financials

Latest News about BION.NS

BUZZ-India's Biocon gains; co says FDA letter not to hit US drug launch

** Shares in Biocon Ltd rise as much as 4.9 pct to 361.20 rupees, their highest since Sept 22

10 Oct 2017

Nifty, Sensex end lower; financial stocks drag

Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp dragged both indexes amid investor caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement this week.

19 Sep 2017

BUZZ-India's Biocon rises; U.S. FDA issues no observations on facility

** India's Biocon Ltd rises as much as 3.6 pct to 369.85 rupees, highest since Aug 8

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Biocon says US FDA completes inspection with no observations for Vishakhapatnam facility

* Says Biocon's facility in Vishakhapatnam completes USFDA inspection with no observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Sep 2017

Samsung Bioepis wins EU endorsement for first Herceptin copy

SEOUL/FRANKFURT European regulators have for the first time recommended approval of a copy of Swiss drugmaker Roche's blockbuster breast cancer drug Herceptin, made by South Korea's Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd.

15 Sep 2017

Samsung Bioepis wins EU endorsement for first Herceptin copy

* Bioepis could receive 4 EU biosimilar approvals in two years

15 Sep 2017

BUZZ-India's Biocon hits 1-month high; receives EU compliance certificate

** Shares of Biocon Ltd rise as much as 5.5 pct to their highest since Aug 8

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Biocon says insulins facility in Malaysia gets EU GMP compliance certificate

* Says Biocon's insulins facility in Malaysia receives EU GMP compliance certificate Source text - http://bit.ly/2waGftz Further company coverage:

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Biocon announces partnership with JDRF to support study of oral insulin drug candidate

* Says JDRF supports biocon study of novel, fast-acting oral insulin tregopil for type 1 diabetes treatment Source text - http://bit.ly/2wEFaOf Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

Biocon pulls application for EU approval of two drugs

Biocon Ltd has withdrawn its application seeking European Union approval for two drugs after the EU drugs regulator sought re-inspection of their production facility, sending shares down more than 8 percent.

16 Aug 2017
