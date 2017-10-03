Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO)
BIR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,407.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|265.50
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy re-affirms 2017 production guidance
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd - 2017 production guidance re-affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q2 earnings per share C$0.06
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy says Larry A. Shaw steps down as chairman of board
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
