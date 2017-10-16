Edition:
India

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BJFS.NS)

BJFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5,287.30INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.80 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs5,306.10
Open
Rs5,275.00
Day's High
Rs5,327.00
Day's Low
Rs5,235.00
Volume
88,707
Avg. Vol
183,548
52-wk High
Rs5,790.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,480.00

Chart for

About

Bajaj Finserv Limited is a holding company for various financial services businesses. The Company is engaged in the business of promoting financial services, such as finance, insurance and wealth management, through its investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Company is also engaged in the business of generating... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs843,072.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 159.13
Dividend: 1.75
Yield (%): 0.03

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.41 10.90
ROE: -- 4.16 14.09

Latest News about BJFS.NS

CORRECTED-BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv Sept-qtr consol profit up 13.2 pct

* Sept-quarter consol revenue from operations 31.36 billion rupees

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bajaj Finserv gets members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD

* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD Source text - (http://bit.ly/2vBIjec) Further company coverage:

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv June quarter consol net profit up 21.7 pct

* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 5.38 billion rupees; consol total revenue 52.34 billion rupees

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Bajaj Finserv seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as md

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv March-qtr consol profit up 3 pct

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 5.18 billion rupees; consol total revenue 63.12 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rq0nG4 Further company coverage:

17 May 2017
» More BJFS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates