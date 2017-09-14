Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)
BLDP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Ballard Power Systems Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems achieves order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30, 2017
* Says achieved an order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30(th), 2017
BRIEF-Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France
* Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Says "in q2 we grew revenue 50 pct year-on-year to $26.5 million"
BRIEF-Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency
* Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency for clean energy buses in ca
BRIEF-Ballard reports Q1 2017 results
* Ballard Power Systems Inc - total revenue was $22.7 million in quarter, an increase of 39% resulting from growth in both power products and technology solutions.
Competitors
|Price
|Plug Power Inc (PLUG.OQ)
|$2.70
|Ener1, Inc. (HEVVQ.PK)
|American Electric Technologies, Inc. (AETI.OQ)
|$1.65
