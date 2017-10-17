Edition:
India

Blue Dart Express Ltd (BLDT.NS)

BLDT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,108.50INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs4,107.85
Open
Rs4,107.00
Day's High
Rs4,130.10
Day's Low
Rs4,092.05
Volume
1,802
Avg. Vol
9,166
52-wk High
Rs5,300.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,830.00

Chart for

About

Blue Dart Express Ltd. is engaged in the business of integrated air and ground transportation and distribution of time sensitive packages to various destinations, primarily within India. The Company provides courier and express services. The Company's technology-based business offerings include InternetDart, ShopTrack,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs97,489.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.73
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 0.37

Financials

Latest News about BLDT.NS

BRIEF-India's Blue Dart Express Sept-qtr profit falls

* Sept quarter net profit 413.9 million rupees versus 428 million rupees last year

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Blue Dart Express June-qtr profit down about 52 pct

* June quarter net profit 210.9 million rupees versus 440.8 million rupees

27 Jul 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jun 27

Jun 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 21189.90 NSE 66658.90 ============= TOTAL 87848.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

27 Jun 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 17

May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barclays Bank Plc

17 May 2017
» More BLDT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates