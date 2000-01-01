Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BLKI.NS)
BLKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,699.30INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.90 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs1,705.20
Open
Rs1,714.00
Day's High
Rs1,719.00
Day's Low
Rs1,682.60
Volume
83,956
Avg. Vol
161,742
52-wk High
Rs1,764.70
52-wk Low
Rs812.00
About
Balkrishna Industries Limited is engaged in offering pneumatic tires. The Company offers tires, tubes and tire flaps. It focuses on manufacture of a range of off-highway tires (OHT). These tires are mainly meant for agricultural, industrial and construction, earthmover and port, mining, forestry, lawn and garden and all-terrain... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs164,817.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|96.66
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.87
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|14.09