Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd (BLMR.NS)
BLMR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
224.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs224.80
Open
Rs224.00
Day's High
Rs226.65
Day's Low
Rs223.50
Volume
66,672
Avg. Vol
111,758
52-wk High
Rs286.75
52-wk Low
Rs174.25
About
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. is engaged in providing greases and lubricating oils, industrial packaging (steel drums), logistics infrastructure and services, and tours and travel. The Company operates through segments, including Industrial Packaging, Logistics, Travel and Vacations, Greases and Lubricants, and Others. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs26,026.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|114.00
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|3.07
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 25
(Repeating add more ratings.) Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------
BRIEF-India's Balmer Lawrie and Co June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 299 million rupees versus 370.1 million rupees year ago