British Land Company PLC (BLND.L)

BLND.L on London Stock Exchange

610.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
610.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,060,940
52-wk High
675.50
52-wk Low
566.41

About

The British Land Company PLC is a real estate company. The Company owns, manages, develops and finances a portfolio of commercial properties focused on retail locations around the United Kingdom and London offices. It creates and operates places for people to work, shop and live in. Its segments are Offices and residential,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,119.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,019.09
Dividend: 7.52
Yield (%): 3.92

Financials

Latest News about BLND.L

British Land CFO Lucinda Bell to leave in April next year

Oct 4 British Land Chief Financial Officer Lucinda Bell plans to stand down from the board and leave the company in April next year, the property firm said on Wednesday.

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-British Land says ‍CFO Lucinda Bell to leave company in 2018

* ‍LUCINDA BELL, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO STAND DOWN FROM BOARD AND LEAVE COMPANY ON 4 APRIL 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-British Land Co announces 300 mln pounds unsecured sterling bond issue

* SAYS ITS DEBUT STERLING BOND ISSUE FOR £300 MILLION AT A COUPON OF 2.375% FOR 12 YEAR

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-China's Dalian Wanda drops plan to acquire London's Nine Elms, R&F new buyer

* Price tag remains 470 million pounds (Adds comment from R&F spokesman in second paragraph)

22 Aug 2017

Hong Kong's LKK to buy London's 'Walkie Talkie' skyscraper

Herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd, based in Hong Kong, said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), the highest price for an office building so far in the UK. | Video

28 Jul 2017

Hong Kong's LKK to buy London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper

Herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd, based in Hong Kong, said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), the highest price for an office building so far in the UK. | Video

28 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong's LKK to buy London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper

July 28 Herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd, based in Hong Kong, said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), the highest price for an office building so far in the UK.

28 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-China's LKK to buy London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper

July 27 Chinese herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion).

27 Jul 2017

Britain's FTSE edges lower, IG soars after results

* Carillion climbs again on new contract wins (Updates prices, adds late share moves)

18 Jul 2017

Easing inflation boosts Britain's FTSE, Carillion climbs again

LONDON, July 18 British shares edged up on Tuesday, boosted by inflation showing signs of easing, and positive earnings updates rolling in from Royal Mail and British Land.

18 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates