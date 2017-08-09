BLS International Services Ltd (BLSN.NS)
BLSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
257.60INR
23 Oct 2017
257.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.95 (-0.75%)
Rs-1.95 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs259.55
Rs259.55
Open
Rs263.65
Rs263.65
Day's High
Rs263.65
Rs263.65
Day's Low
Rs255.05
Rs255.05
Volume
101,048
101,048
Avg. Vol
407,971
407,971
52-wk High
Rs283.40
Rs283.40
52-wk Low
Rs119.00
Rs119.00
About
BLS International Services Limited is an India-based company, which provides outsourcing of visa, passport and attestation services to the client governments across the world. The Company offers visa and passport, and consular services in countries, such as Austria, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Norway, Philippines, Poland,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,387.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|102.45
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|0.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
BRIEF-India's BLS International Services June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 290.5 million rupees versus 72.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-BLS International Services gets contract for embassy of Afghanistan in UAE for 5 gulf countries
* Gets contract for embassy of Afghanistan in UAE for 5 gulf countries Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rPlaYA) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's BLS International Services March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net profit 170.6 million rupees versus profit 29.3 million rupees year ago