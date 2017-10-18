Edition:
BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.L)

BLT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,383.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,383.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,406,280
52-wk High
1,518.50
52-wk Low
1,103.00

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. The Copper... (more)

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): £80,257.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,323.69
Dividend: 32.59
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

BHP Q1 iron ore output hurt by mine fire, guidance intact

Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June, but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.

18 Oct 2017

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile

SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures marginally lower ahead of the cash market open.

10 Oct 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. * MICRO FOCUS: British tech firm Micro Focus International, the new owner of ArcSig

10 Oct 2017

Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up - sources

LONDON Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

10 Oct 2017

Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up -sources

* Elliott met investors in London, South Africa and Australia

09 Oct 2017

BHP Billiton evacuates Shenzi, Neptune platforms ahead of Nate

HOUSTON, Oct 6 BHP Billiton has completed the evacuation of its Shenzi and Neptune deepwater oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, the firm said on Friday.

07 Oct 2017

INTERVIEW-Volatile prices, winter freeze may cut volumes on top China iron ore trading platform

QINGDAO, China, Sept 27 China's largest physical iron ore trading platform expects its trade volumes, affected this year by volatile prices for the steelmaking commodity, to recover in 2018 and reach 100 million tonnes in the next five years, its president said.

27 Sep 2017
