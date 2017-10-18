BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.L)
1,383.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,383.50
--
--
--
--
9,406,280
1,518.50
1,103.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£80,257.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,323.69
|Dividend:
|32.59
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.21
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.92
|14.09
BHP Q1 iron ore output hurt by mine fire, guidance intact
Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June, but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.
Oct 18 Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June, but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.
Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile
SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.
UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10
Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures marginally lower ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. * MICRO FOCUS: British tech firm Micro Focus International, the new owner of ArcSig
Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up - sources
LONDON Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up -sources
* Elliott met investors in London, South Africa and Australia
BHP BILLITON STARTS REMOBILIZATION TO NEPTUNE, SHENZI OIL PLATFORMS AFTER HURRICANE NATE, EXPECTS TO MAKE PROGRESS ON RESUMING PRODUCTION OVER NEXT 24 HRS
BHP Billiton evacuates Shenzi, Neptune platforms ahead of Nate
HOUSTON, Oct 6 BHP Billiton has completed the evacuation of its Shenzi and Neptune deepwater oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, the firm said on Friday.
INTERVIEW-Volatile prices, winter freeze may cut volumes on top China iron ore trading platform
QINGDAO, China, Sept 27 China's largest physical iron ore trading platform expects its trade volumes, affected this year by volatile prices for the steelmaking commodity, to recover in 2018 and reach 100 million tonnes in the next five years, its president said.