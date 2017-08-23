Edition:
India

Balaji Telefilms Ltd (BLTE.NS)

BLTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

154.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.80 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs155.95
Open
Rs155.30
Day's High
Rs155.90
Day's Low
Rs154.00
Volume
81,519
Avg. Vol
706,864
52-wk High
Rs202.80
52-wk Low
Rs73.60

Chart for

About

Balaji Telefilms Limited (BTL) is an India-based media and entertainment company. The Company is engaged in the production of television content. The Company operates through two segments: Commissioned Programmes and Feature Films. The Commissioned Programmes segment is engaged in the sale of television serials to channels. The... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,897.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 101.13
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 0.25

Financials

Latest News about BLTE.NS

BRIEF-Reliance Industries been allotted 25.2 mln shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each ‍​

* Says co been allotted 25.2 million shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each on Aug 22 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Balaji Telefilms seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital

* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms approves issue of 25.2 mln shares to Reliance Industries for 4.13 bln rupees

* Says approved issue of 25.2 million shares of company to Reliance Industries Limited for 4.13 billion rupees Source text: (https://goo.gl/hyMAjv) Further company coverage:

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji

* Zee Entertainment Enterprises clarifies on news item "Balaji Telefilms mulls selling up to 26 pct stake in Alt Balaji, in talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises"

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms to consider fund raising options including through issue of securities

* Says to consider various fund raising options including raising funds through issue of securities on preferential basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uAl0VH) Further company coverage:

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from executive capacity

* Says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from an executive capacity Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uQ1MZ0) Further company coverage:

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms gets members' nod for demerger of Balaji Motion Pictures' film produciton business

* Gets members' nod for demerger of unit Balaji Motion Pictures' film produciton business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 May 2017
» More BLTE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates