Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)

BLUS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

808.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.60 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs803.40
Open
Rs794.10
Day's High
Rs813.50
Day's Low
Rs787.30
Volume
39,948
Avg. Vol
88,253
52-wk High
Rs826.20
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

Blue Star Limited is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. The Company conducts various activities, such as electrical, plumbing and fire-fighting services. Its segments include Electro-Mechanical Projects and Packaged Air Conditioning Systems, and Unitary Products. The Electro-Mechanical Projects and... (more)

Beta: 1.61
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs76,765.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 95.83
Dividend: 7.50
Yield (%): 0.94

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

BRIEF-Blue Star forays into engineering facility management‍​

* Says co forays into engineering facility management‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fNMCh3 Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Blue Star gets MEP orders of over 5 bln rupees in India

* Gets MEP orders of over INR 5 billion in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Blue Star June qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 584.6 million rupees versus profit 513.9 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Blue Star to expand range to cover commercial water purification systems

* Says co will gradually enhance its range to cover commercial water purification systems Source text - http://bit.ly/2uahuye Further company coverage:

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Blue Star signs up with Comfort Solutions for distribution of unitary products in Sri Lanka

* Says Blue Star signs up with comfort solutions for distribution of its unitary products in Sri Lanka Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Blue Star March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol net profit 371.7 million rupees versus profit 150.1 million rupees year ago

09 May 2017
