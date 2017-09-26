BRIEF-Blue Star forays into engineering facility management‍​ * Says co forays into engineering facility management‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fNMCh3 Further company coverage:

* Gets MEP orders of over INR 5 billion in India

* June quarter consol net profit 584.6 million rupees versus profit 513.9 million rupees year ago

* Says co will gradually enhance its range to cover commercial water purification systems

* Says Blue Star signs up with comfort solutions for distribution of its unitary products in Sri Lanka