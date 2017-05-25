Edition:
Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

BMO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

98.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$98.76
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,361,250
52-wk High
$104.15
52-wk Low
$83.58

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital... (more)

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): $49,949.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 648.71
Dividend: 0.72
Yield (%): 3.74

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

UPDATE 3-BMO sees softening in Toronto housing market

* Shares down 3 percent (Recasts, adds comment from BMO Canada head)

25 May 2017

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92

* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017

24 May 2017

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 May 2017
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) $27.17 +0.59
Bank of America Corp (BAC_pa.N) $26.57 +0.02
Citigroup Inc (C.N) $73.53 +0.65
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) $101.23 --
Royal Bank of Canada (RY_ps.TO) -- --
Royal Bank of Canada (RY_pk.TO) $24.84 --
Royal Bank of Canada (RY_pw.TO) $25.22 0.00
Royal Bank of Canada (RY_pz.TO) $24.35 --
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) $112.58 --

