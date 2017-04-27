Banco Products India Ltd (BNCO.NS)
BNCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
217.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Banco Products (India) Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of radiators. The Company manufactures and supplies original equipment (OE) for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and industrial products. Its geographical segments include Within India and Outside India. It offers products in various categories,... (more)
Overall
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Banco Products India appoints Rajendra Jayantilal Anandpara as MD
* Says Rajendra Jayantilal Anandpara appointed MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: